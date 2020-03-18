A plan to provide distance learning to Independent School District No. 361 students, should it be needed, is in the works.
Superintendent Kevin Grover said staff is developing a district plan to deliver distance learning effective March 30, if needed.
"There is no work being assigned at this time," he said.
Some teachers have been trying to remind students about missing work that was previously assigned that they could work on if they have their books at home. The district is not allowing access to the buildings other than staff or children in the child care program at this time. If someone has something they need out of a locker or classroom, contact the elementary or high school office and they can coordinate getting the item and meeting students at the front door to pick it up.
In addition, Grover said the of the quarter was scheduled to be March 24, but the district will move it up to March 13 - the last day students were in school before the closure too effect Monday.
"There will be no new work that is assigned for quarter No. 3," he said. "We will be allowing missing work to come in until April."
Distance learning
If a distance learning plan needs to be implemented, the first scheduled delivery of learning materials is scheduled for March 26. Staff will personally deliver books, learning packets, technology devices, etc. to each home during that day. This would have the needed items for children for the upcoming week.
"In the event we can’t connect with you, we will try again on Friday," Grover said. "If you need your childrens’ materials delivered to an alternate site as no one will be home, please contact the elementary office at extension 1230 or high school office at 1103 and they can schedule a different delivery location. If a family wants to pick up the items, call the office and we will arrange pick up. We need this scheduled as we will not let families in the building at this time and we have to be prepared to meet you at the front doors and exchange items. The plan will be to drop items off and pick work up on Thursdays during the extent of this endeavor. No items for the first round will be ready to be delivered or picked up until Thursday, March 26."
The superintendent said the process for distance learning will be different for every grade and every teacher. Each teacher does things slightly different. The plan is still in development, but printed documents, books, chromebooks/computers, phones, will all be used in the learning process dependent on what each family has.
"A large key to making this work is that we have the support of families to work with us to do the best job possible under the given circumstances," he said. "There will be a road block or two along the way, but we are gaining confidence that we can make this work."
Other updates
As of Wednesday, the food program is up and running with daily delivery to individual houses or pick up at FHS door No. 7. Interested families need to register by calling 283-2571 ext. 1102.
Childcare for emergency personnel is running at FES and families who qualify can register their child by calling 283-2571 ext. 1230.
"Thank you again for your support and patience as we all learn to do our occupations in a different way," Grover said.