As COVID-19 sweeps through the Minnesota Correctional Facility - Willow River/Moose Lake, about 185 miles from Borderland, administrators at the Koochiching County Jail are making sure everyone stays safe and healthy during the pandemic.
As of Thursday, 13 Moose Lake inmates had tested positive, with another 31 presumed to have the virus. Ten were no longer requiring isolation, and at least 10 workers have also tested positive.
Koochiching County Jail Administrator Pete Kalar said while daily operations at the jail haven't seen drastic changes, situations like what is happening in Moose Lake is a real concern.
“Our facility is older,” he said. “If we have more than 20 people and someone tested positive, it would be a struggle to keep them separated and prevent a spread.”
On Friday, Kalar told The Journal there were seven inmates in the Koochiching County Jail and most have been there for several weeks or longer. And while daily operations at the jail haven't changed drastically, limiting who from the public comes in and out is the biggest shift.
“The access to the whole center is just for essential people,” Kalar said.
The lack of contact prevents visits to inmates from family, attorneys and other personnel. Kalar said video conferencing is done for meetings with attorneys and even court appearances.
“These measures are taken so the public doesn't expose the inmates and the other way around,” Kalar said. “(Inmates) get a phone call during the week at no cost to them. It helps for the overall situation in the jail for security and behavior.”
When new inmates are booked, Kalar said they will go through a screening process to determine where they've been, if they've been exposed to COVID-19 and if they're showing symptoms of the virus.
“They will be isolated if they show any signs and we will attempt to get them tested,” he said.
E911/Corrections officers
Staff are also ramping up already intense cleaning measures and wearing gloves and masks if needed.
Kalar credited the staff of 12 full- and part-time employees for going above and beyond during a time of so many unknowns.
“They're on the front lines, too,” he said. “They don't get a lot of recognition... and many times, they are the first responders of calls.”
He said most calls the staff have received in relation to COVID-19 are questions about the stay-at-home order.
“They do get the 911 calls about people being sick with shortness of breath,” Kalar said. “The person taking the call remains calm and gets the necessary information out to who they need to. They do a great job.”