A two-boat accident on Kabetogama Lake late Friday sent one person to the hospital.
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reports that the accident occurred at 5 p.m. north of Sugarbush Island, where the second to last of four boats traveling across the lake together turned to retrieve something blown out of one of the other boats ahead.
When the boat turned, the driver of the last boat did not notice and collided with it. The trailing boat went up and partially over the front boat, coming to a rest on top of it.
The two boats had 10 occupants - six in one, four in the other. An adult female passenger sustained a non-life threatening leg injury and was transported to Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls, for treatment.
Names were not released; drivers of the two boats were adult males, ages 60 and 63, both from Blaine.
The report said both boats remained afloat, and were towed to the Voyageurs National Park Kabetogama Visitor Center. Appropriate life jackets were aboard both boats.
The incident remains under investigation by the St. Lois County Sheriff's Office, which reports assistance from VNP rangers, Kabetogama First Responders, International Falls Ambulance Service, Minnesota State Patrol and St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Service.