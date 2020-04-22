The Koochiching Economic Development Authority Board Tuesday heard about assistance to businesses from JoAnn Smith, business consultant, with the KEDA.
Small business loans
Small Business Administration
Economic Injury Disaster Loan, EIDL:
- Does not need to be repaid if used for payroll
- Loan advance up to $10,000; $1,000 per employee; $1,000 for self-employed
- Loan advance is forgiven, and given even if denied for the loan portion
EIDL Loans: The application process is temporarily closed. Any application that was already in the system will continue to be assessed.
There have been several local clients who have recently received the advance ($1,000 per employee) so the system is starting to work.
Department of Employment and Economic Development Paycheck Protection Program (PPP):
- 2.5 months of payroll to keep employees hired or hire back employees that were laid off
- No personal guaranty or collateral
- 500 or fewer employees
- Forgivable up to 100 percent
PPP Loans: Applications are on hold due to a lack of funds, however we feel Congress will act in the next few days and the program will open again. Businesses should contact their local bank and check to see if they are taking advance applications, if so we suggest you do it immediately.
DEED Emergency Disaster Loan:
- For businesses initially shut down due to COVID-19 (example: bars, restaurants, salons, etc.)
Minnesota received $7.6 billion in funding.
Pandemic Unemployment Application: The state is still working to establish this program.
In general, PUA provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits, including those who have exhausted all rights to such benefits.
Individuals covered under PUA include the self-employed (such as independent contractors, gig economy workers, and workers for certain religious entities), those seeking part-time employment, individuals lacking sufficient work history, and those who otherwise do not qualify for regular unemployment compensation or extended benefits. People should file for unemployment now with Minnesota Unemployment Insurance. They will be turned down, but will remain in the system and when PUA comes back, the application will be reviewed and amount determined.
Steve Grove, Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner, also stated that individual businesses unemployment insurance premiums will not be affected due to increased use from the pandemic.
The extra $600 a week recipients receive is slated to end July 31.