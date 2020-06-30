The Minnesota Department of Health today reported one new confirmed positive COVID-19 case to Koochiching County's total.
Koochiching County is now at 13 cumulative positives, which is the total since the first confirmed positive on April 1, with one COVID-19 related death.
MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.
The number of positive cases changed quickly last week: 10 reported Friday, 12 on Sunday when the state also confirmed the county's first COVID-19 related death, which was someone 80-89 years old. Then today, the number reached 13.
Positive cases are individual people who live in Minnesota that tested positive for COVID-19. The county of residence in positive cases is confirmed during the case interview. Deaths are for those who have died from COVID-19.
Kathy LaFrance, Koochiching County Public Health director, said local numbers have increased in the last week.
This increase in numbers is not unexpected," she told The Journal Tuesday. "It’s been in the community for quite some time, as we all know. With the increase in testing, we will see more positive cases because of the community spread."
She reminded people that they can help curb the spread of the virus by continuing to social distance, wear masks, and wash their hands.
"This is really important to protect each other," she said of the three-legged stool of protection.