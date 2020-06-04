Each district court in every Minnesota county, including Koochiching, will reopen at least one public service counter on or no later than June 15, following an order by Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea.
Patti Bolstad, court operations supervisor for Koochiching County Court Administration, said staff plan to open the office June 15, and will be open from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Courts must comply with the Judicial Council-approved Minnesota Judicial Branch COVID-19 Preparedness Plan ahead of their reopening dates. The preparedness plan addresses exposure control measures and specific recommendations courts will follow in order to reopen for in-person courthouse activities.
Bolstad said some court services will continue remotely.
"We are still encouraging remote hearings, and for individuals to conduct their business over the phone or online if at all possible," Bolstad said. "If they need to come to the courthouse there will be social distancing rules to follow with signage posted and guidelines to follow."
Litigants, attorneys, media, and members of the public who will be visiting courthouses should visit the new reopening webpage at http://www.mncourts.gov/reopening before visiting a courthouse. The new webpage lists cleaning, face covering, and social distancing procedures that will be followed by court staff. It also has information for jurors, and details for people who have questions about their local courthouse procedures.
Bolstad said the number of in-court hearings will be restricted to five per hour, with a total of 10 people total allowed in the courtroom at one time. This includes all court staff, the judge, the court reporter, bailiffs and all parties for the court hearing.
"This will be monitored very strictly and in between each hearing court staff will be cleaning and sanitizing the courtroom to prepare for the next hearing," Bolstad said.
District Judge Charles LeDuc will appear remotely by Zoom video service at this time for all court hearings until further notice, she said.
The Court Administration office will be half staffed, she said.
"So we are encouraging individuals to please be patient as we are adjusting to these new working conditions and a whole new environment while still trying to assist the public in the best way possible," she said. "We are trying to keep the staff and the public safe so are encouraged to work from home as much as possible over the summer months."
The Minnesota State Law Library will reopen to the public on June 15, by appointment only.
The Minnesota Judicial Branch is made up of 10 judicial districts with 295 district court judgeships, 19 Court of Appeals judges, and seven Supreme Court justices. The Judicial Branch is governed by the Judicial Council, which is chaired by Gildea. The Minnesota Judicial Branch is mandated by the Minnesota Constitution to resolve disputes promptly and without delay. In 2019, there were nearly 1.2 million cases filed in district courts in Minnesota. For more information visit www.mncourts.gov.