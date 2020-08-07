COVID-19 updated

For the fifth straight day, the number of COVID-19 cases in Koochiching County remains unchanged. 

The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County still at 74 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths. 

Minnesota

Statewide numbers for today include:

  • 59,185 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 556 newly reported cases
  • 4 newly reported deaths
  • 1,121,299 approximate number of completed tests
  • 51,940 patients no longer needing isolation
  • 1,640 deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

