Koochiching County has added one new confirmed positive case to its total.
There are now 14 cumulative positives COVID-19 cases, the total since first confirmed positive on April 1, with one death, reports the Minnesota Department of Health.
Latest update from MDH:
- 36,716 cumulative positives out of 617,107 total tests conducted.
- This is an increase of 426 positives from yesterday.
MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.