Koochiching County has added one new confirmed positive case to its total.

There are now  14 cumulative positives COVID-19 cases, the total since first confirmed positive on April 1, with one death, reports the Minnesota Department of Health.

Latest update from MDH:

  • 36,716 cumulative positives out of 617,107 total tests conducted.
  • This is an increase of 426 positives from yesterday.

MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

