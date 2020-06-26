Koochiching County has added another positive case to its total number of COVID-19 cases.
Koochiching County is now at 10 cumulative positives - total since first confirmed positive on April 1, reports the Koochiching County Public Health and Minnesota Department of Health departments.
MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.
Latest update from MDH. 34,616 cumulative positives out of 557,278 total tests conducted.
This is an increase of 498 positives from Thursday.