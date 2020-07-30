It appears there has been an increase of 38 cases in Koochiching County over the past 14 days, July 16-30, based on the daily count provided by the Minnesota Department of Health.
In addition, Koochiching County is listed among the places where COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Minnesota in a story by the website 24/7 Wall St.
The report cites:
Minnesota: Koochiching County
- Change in daily avg. new COVID-19 cases week over week: +12 per 100,000 people
- Avg. new daily cases in Koochiching County in 7 days ending July 27: 24 per 100,000
- Avg. new daily cases in Koochiching County in 7 days ending July 20: 13 per 100,000
- Avg. new daily cases in Minnesota in 7 days ending July 27: 12 per 100,000 (21st fewest)
- Cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Koochiching County as of July 27: 459 per 100,000 people (total: 58)
- Population: 12,644
- Largest place in Koochiching County: International Falls
The story, authored by Michael B. Sauter, said the determination was made using data from state and local health departments, 24/7 Wall St. "compiled and reviewed by the average of new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases for the week ending July 27 and compared it to the average of new daily cases from the previous week to determine the county in each state where the virus is spreading the fastest. We excluded counties with populations of fewer than 5,000 people, as well as those with fewer than 20 reported new cases in the past 14 days."