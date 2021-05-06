Koochiching County is among several under a Red Flag Warning issued today by the National Weather Service.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical weather conditions are ideal for a wildfire to spread quickly.
The Red Flag Warning will begin late this morning and expire at 8 p.m.
The warning indicates the possibility of extreme fire behavior because of low relative humidity and winds gusting up to 30 – 40 mph.
Counties included in today’s Red Flag Warning: Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Isanti, Itasca, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Renville, Roseau, Sherburne, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, Wright and Yellow Medicine
The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center urges everyone to be careful with any potential heat sources that can cause a spark during a Red Flag Warning. If you do spot an escaped wildfire, call 911.
Learn before you burn:
- Statewide fire danger and burning restrictions are updated daily at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html
- For information on wildfires in Minnesota, visit www.mnics.org
- For active fire updates follow us on Twitter @MNICS, or @MN Forestry for up-to-date state-wide fire conditions.