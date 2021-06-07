A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for northern Minnesota today.
This alert means critical fire weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity, are forecast to occur.
Counties in this Fire Weather Watch include: Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Roseau and St. Louis.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please stay tuned to possible forecast and alert updates, including Red Flag Warnings.
Stay connected, stay safe:
- Check the statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions webpage, which the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources updates daily.
- Follow @mnforestry (DNR Forestry) on Twitter for up-to-date information on statewide fire conditions.
Follow @mnics (Minnesota Incident Command System) for information on large wildfires.