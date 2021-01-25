Koochiching County Public Health officials want residents to know they are are working around the clock to accommodate and vaccinate each of the phases in the vaccine rollout as vaccine becomes available to Koochiching County.
"We have received a very limited supply of vaccine thus far and have administered this vaccine in accordance with the phases dictated by Minnesota Department of Health," said Derek Foss, Public Health supervisor, Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services.
With the expansion of vaccine eligibility to those aged 65 and older, public health officials have started taking names of those aged 65 and older that interested in being vaccinated.
"This does not guarantee that the state is going to send us vaccine, but it will allow us to be prepared if they do," he said.
Call (218) 283-7070 and leave your name and phone number to get on the callback list.
Foss said staff will not be calling people back until they know about vaccine shipment and availability, and are scheduling for a clinic.
"The number of doses has been very limited, so it will take some time before you receive a call back, but rest assured, we are getting the vaccine out as fast as we are receiving it," he said.
Derek Foss
Public Health Supervisor
Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services