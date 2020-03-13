Just as the Minnesota Department of Health is taking the lead at the state level, Public Health is the lead agency for Koochiching County. We fully support the governor’s recommendations to protect the public’s health and slow the rate of transmission.
The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management has been in constant contact with Public Health to stay updated on the situation.
As far as agency specific action, we continue to emphasize social distancing, good hygiene, and staying home if you are sick. We continue to provide our employees with updated information, alerts, and best practices. We encourage the general public to review the governor’s mitigation strategies and implement them to the extent they can.
This is an evolving situation and we will work closely with our Public Health partners and support them to keep our community safe and informed. We strongly encourage the public to make reasonable preparations for a possible disruption to their everyday lives.
Preparedness…not panic.