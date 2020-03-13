A forest steward Workshop planned for Wednesday by the Lake of the Woods and Koochiching soil and water conservation districts has been canceled due to the governor’s declaration of a public emergency.
The meeting will likely be rescheduled in the future and more information will be available as soon as that is planned.
In the meantime, James Aasen, KSWCD forest resource specialist, said he is happy to work with people personally on any forest stewardship opportunities they are interested in participating.
To schedule an in-office appointment to discuss forestry on your property, contact Koochiching SWCD at 218-283-1180.