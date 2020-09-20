A known or suspected case of COVID-19 has been identified in a Littlefork-Big Falls School District building.
In a Facebook post Sunday, district officials said they are in communication with the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education regarding the situation.
Superintendent Jamie Wendt said school will be in session Monday and close contacts to the case have been notified. Those who were notified will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after school started Sept. 8. Officials remind people to social distance, wash their hands often, wear a mask and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
If your child is feeling ill, consult the decision tree located on the district's website to determine if they should attend school.