Littlefork-Big Falls Superintendent Jamie Wendt Friday morning released the following statement regarding distance learning preparations:
Littlefork-Big Falls Staff have been very busy working distance learning plans and preparing materials for students should that take place on Monday, March 30.
I would like to take a moment to say, I am very proud of the L-BF team. It has been amazing to watch every staff member step up and help fulfill needs as they arise. Everyone is doing their part and contributing in whatever way necessary. Change can be difficult, but L-BF staff are adapting and stepping outside of their comfort zones to get things done.
We have had two full days of work since the closure, and I am amazed at the progress that has already been made.
For our distance learning plans, our teaching staff is working diligently to find innovative ways to keep the burden on families as low as possible during this time. We will publish all information on how this will work as soon as it is complete. We know that many parents are worried about the burden of distance learning on their families, but rest assured, your child’s teacher will be available for you and your student as we work through whatever changes are coming our way.
We anticipate that there will be unforeseen obstacles and other bumps along the way, but we are dedicated to working through them to provide quality education to all of our students in the most seamless way possible.
We will be scheduling a day to deliver learning materials door to door to students. This will include school-issued iPads to students from 4 year old preschoolers up to sixth grade. High school students already have their school issued iPads, but any additional materials will be delivered as needed on the delivery day. The date for this event will be announced on our Facebook page, website, and automated calls/emails once finalized.
Families who indicated technology/connectivity needs on our paper technology survey will be contacted by our IT director to discuss solutions, if they have not already been contacted.
The food delivery/pick-up program is working well and families interested in the service can still sign up by filing out our survey at https://forms.gle/9damPZLMzEZfix3x7 This link can also be found on our website under Recent News, or on our Facebook page.
This service is free for any L-BF families who would like to participate.
Childcare for emergency personnel is also in place and families interested in the service can still sign up by filling out our survey at https://forms.gle/xeM4qMeXaeWuktDG8 This link also can be found on our website under Recent News, or on our Facebook page.