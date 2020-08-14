The superintendent of Littlefork-Big Falls School today released an outline of the what the upcoming school year will look like when it begins Sept. 8.
Jamie Wendt said at this time, under current rates of infection in Koochiching County and among staff, students will return to the classroom in less than a month.
State officials July 30 gave Minnesota school districts instructions to come up with three back to school plans:
- In-person learning
- Hybrid
- Distance learning.
With the help of a consulting agency specializing in health and safety legislation, Wendt said staff were able to simplify things into essentially two plans which satisfy all requirements.
"Our first plan is essentially in-person, but under the health and safety requirements of the hybrid," she said.
What does that mean?
In-person/hybrid plan: Under the Hybrid plan, schools are required to operate at 50 percent building capacity with 6-foot social distancing, and limiting large groups. With the help of the consultants, L-BF staff were able to identify that the building is capable of housing all enrolled students at 50 percent capacity.
"We have had to make a few physical changes within the building such as classroom locations and installing some glass barriers to be compliant, but we feel that getting the students back to school with in-person instruction is the most beneficial for our students," Wendt said in a post on the district's Facebook page. "We also felt it is important to provide students, families, and staff with as much consistency as we can through all the changes. Therefore, it was our goal to streamline In-person and hybrid to the best of our ability. We feel that we have accomplished that goal.
"We have changed a little bit about how our day will look, with less transitioning between classrooms to limit crowded hallways. Instead, the many teachers will be transitioning to the students in their homerooms. We plan to create back to school videos for students to give them a preview of what to expect as school starts this fall."
Distance Learning: If positive cases in the county or in the school see a rapid rise in cases, students and staff may be required to switch to distance learning. Distance Learning will be very different from last spring and will require students to report in on Schoology by 8:20 a.m. for attendance and a combination of synchronous and asynchronous learning will be used. A more detailed distance learning plan will be published in the coming weeks.
"Our full reopening plan will be under final review early next week and published by the end of the day on Aug.21, 2020 on our school website and Facebook page," Wendt said. "Hard copies of the plan may be requested after Aug. 21, by calling the main or elementary offices.
In addition, school supply Lists will be finalized and published by the end of the day Monday.
Face coverings
In parent and family surveys administered by school staff, the No. 1 concern about sending students to school this fall was regarding a requirement to wear face coverings at school. Face coverings are required in the school building and on school buses with a few exceptions.
There are many options for face coverings. Students can feel free to use their face covering as an extension of their wardrobe and express themselves as long as it complies with the current dress code policy and appropriately covers the mouth and nose as directed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We want our staff and students to be comfortable during their school day, so if a neck gaiter or bandanna is the preference, that is acceptable if it can be worn comfortably through the day," Wendt said.
The L-BF National Honor Society has L-BF Viking masks for sale, produced by local vendors. The school's Facebook page has ordering information for those who are interested.
Face shields are acceptable when 6-foot social distancing can be maintained or if cloth or surgical face coverings are not tolerated.
"At such time when the face coverings are no longer required by the state of Minnesota, likewise, they will no longer be required by L-BF," Wendt said in the post. "L-BF will comply with legislation as directed."
Face coverings are allowed to be removed in certain situations which will allow students a break from masks wearing periodically through the day. Those situations include where glass, plexi-glass, or other barriers that rise above face level are in place between individuals, while engaging in physical activity (recess, physical education, etc.), while eating or drinking, during activities that involve singing, public speaking, or playing instruments.
Transportation
Families are encouraged to provide their own transportation when possible in order to reduce numbers on the school buses. However, transportation will continue to be provided at 50 percent capacity.
Students will fill the school bus back to front, and unload front to back to limit intermingling and keep families seated together. Alternate transportation will not be available to start the school year. Each household will be allowed one bus stop only.
"If your primary bus stop is at your daycare provider, then that will be the only bus stop allowed for your household at this time," Wendt said. "This will allow our buses to provide transportation for all who need it while being able to comply with the 50 percent capacity guidelines. Should this change during the year, families will be notified by our automated call system, Facebook page, and school website."
Cleaning and sanitizing
Reminders for proper hand washing, social distancing, and the use of face coverings will be posted throughout the school and will be a part of daily life at school for the time being. Non-essential furniture has been removed from classrooms to allow for more thorough and efficient cleaning and sanitizing by staff. Drinking fountains throughout the school have been disabled. Instead, all students will be encouraged to bring water bottles to stay hydrated and healthy. The district has purchased additional water bottle filling stations and will be installing them spread through the building for access for all students and staff. Water bottles are required to be labeled with student names and will need to be brought home and washed regularly. The L-BF National Honor Society also has personalized water bottles for sale from local vendors.
Family choice
Families may choose distance learning at their discretion.
"This is a choice that is respected by all staff and L-BF will work with students and families to make sure every student is receiving an equitable education regardless of how it is delivered," Wendt said. "Most L-BF families have filled out the parent and family survey already."
If your family has not, call Wendt to have the survey resent.
Those who are choosing distance learning as an alternative to sending their children to school will be sent a Distance Learning Enrollment Agreement. The agreement will outline expectations for distance learning. Once distance learning is chosen, the students must remain in distance learning until the end of the quarter. If a family would like to change that selection, they will need to contact the main or elementary office two weeks before the end of the current quarter to make arrangements.
"I know there are still many unanswered questions, but it is my hope that this notice helps give our families a clearer picture of our vision for the return to school this fall," Wendt said. "This situation remains fluid, as it has been from the beginning, constantly changing. At L-BF, we are prepared to move with the changes as necessary while keeping our students as our main focus."