Littlefork-Big Falls High School students will begin distance learning Wednesday until Nov. 18, due to several active cases of COVID-19 in the district, along with "a large number of pending tests."
The decision, which Superintendent Jamie Wendt said is in the best interests of students, staff, families, and the entire community, affects students in grades 7-12. Wendt said the goal of the precautionary action is to minimize potential spreading of the virus.
"Because we are taking this step as a precautionary measure, athletic programs will continue as normal," Wendt said in an announcement Tuesday, adding practices will run as normal. "The International Falls and Big Falls activity buses will be provided for pick-up before practices and games at the same locations as normal drop-offs after practice."
Following the Tuesday morning announcement, two additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported later that day, bringing the district's total number of cases to five.
"This news provides us with some affirmation that we did make the right choice this morning in moving to distance learning for our high school students," Wendt said Tuesday evening. "It was not an easy choice, but we felt it was the right step in order to do our part to help prevent a large outbreak in our school and in all of Koochiching County."
The decision to only have high school students take on a two-week distance learning model was two-fold.
First, ased on the current county case rate of 18.98 in the last 14 days, the state model suggests in-person learning for elementary and hybrid for secondary. Wendt said L-BF has been operating hybrid for all students, as outlined in the school's restart blueprint. Due to the rise of cases in the building and the number of pending COVID-19 tests, Wendt said she and others decided to move to hybrid for elementary students and distance learning for secondary students.
In addition, the current COVID activity is condensed in the high school end of the building.
"At this time, we feel it is safe to keep our elementary students in class based on the information we have at hand, and with all our current precautions in place," Wendt said. "Please know that we are monitoring the situation closely."
High school students should tentatively plan to return to in-person instruction beginning Nov. 18.
If a student is experiencing symptoms when it is time to return to the building, they should stay home and contact school nurse, Laura Zika, to discuss the symptoms and determine when it will be safe to return to school. Zika can be reached at 218-278-6614 ext. 233 or zika_l@isd362.k12.mn.us.
"We will continue to do our best to keep everyone updated," Wendt said. "Please do your part to social distance, wash your hands, and stay safe."