In order to clarify expectations for parents and students during the Littlefork-Big Falls School closure, officials released the following information:
The end of the third quarter is Friday. For students who have missing assignments that need to be turned in, all staff are working through the break. Students can contact teachers by email or phone at the school to make arrangements for missing work.
No new assignments or homework is to be assigned during the closure.
Fourth quarter work will begin on March 30.
"We will be notifying everyone on how that will look no later than March 27th per state guidelines," officials said.
Parents, guardians and students should continue to check the school website under Recent News, School Update COVID-19, and the school's Facebook page for updates as staff is able to provide them.
"Thank you for your continued patience as we navigate this uncharted territory," officials said.