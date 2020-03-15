Littlefork-Big Falls Schools will close to students starting Wednesday through Friday, March 27, Superintendent Jamie Wendt announced today.
The announcement follows one made by Gov. Tim Walz and Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker Sunday morning that all Minnesota public schools will close to students starting Wednesday, March 18, 2020 through Friday, March 27, 2020.
Wendt said ataff and administration, with the help of the Minnesota Department of Education, will be diligently using this time to prepare to resume student learning beginning on March 30, via online/distant learning or in-person classes depending on how the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.
The superintendent said L-BF is committed to continuing to provide quality education to all of our students throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
"Our educators will be giving thoughtful planning to our distance learning plan, offering careful consideration for students in a variety of areas, including students receiving special education services and students who rely on meals served at school," she said in a statement. "Once our distance learning plan is finalized, we will communicate the plan and where to find further instructions to families via our automated system, our website, and our Facebook page."
Littlefork-Big Falls will hold regular classes tomorrow, Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. As always, she said parents have full discretion on whether or not to send their child to school. Parents should continue to inform school officials of absences via the absence voicemail box at 218-278-6614 option No. 3.
"Please be sure you have current contact information updated with the District such as phone numbers and email addresses," Wendt said. "As always, our first priority is the safety and well-being of our students. We also want to ensure that every child has access to the education they need and deserve. Rest assured we will continue to provide updated information as it changes rapidly. Please check our website and Facebook page frequently for updates."