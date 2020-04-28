Activity has picked up at area boat landings, but officials this week said it appears people are taking precautions.
Koochiching County Land Commissioner Nathan Heibel Tuesday told the county board a few of the landings along Rainy River have seen a lot of activity since they were opened Friday.
“If they weren't opened, activity would be concentrated to one landing,” Heibel said, referring to the state-operated Kuttes Landing, located at The Junction of Highways 11 and 71. “People are practicing good social distancing.”
Sheriff Perryn Hedlund agreed.
“We didn't really observe any activity that would cause any concern,” he said. “The public has gotten the message to go out, enjoy the weather, enjoy fishing, but practice social distancing.”
In addition, while Commissioner Wayne Skoe said he did talk to a group of anglers from St. Louis County, Hedlund said several of the vehicles parked at the landings appear to be locals. While deputies aren't running license plates, local knowledge of vehicles reiterates people are staying close to home.
COVID 19 update
Kathy LaFrance, county Public Health and Human Services director, said Minnesota hasn't reached its peak in COVID-19 infections yet.
“The number of people testing positive are increasing, but that is a direct result of testing increase,” she said. “Those numbers will go up as we continue to test.”
And while the numbers will go up, she reminded people not to panic.
“There are only nine counties left in state that have not have a positive confirmed test,” she said. “That will probably increase with the number of testing.”
Board Chairperson Kevin Adee asked if local people are being tested.
LaFrance confirmed tests are being administered in the community, but there has only been one confirmed positive on April 1. The patient has since recovered.
Other updates
The board also Tuesday:
Awarded the County Road 70 bridge replacement project to low bidder Gladen Construction in the amount of $222,222.
Adopted a resolution for Minnesota Department of Transportation cooperative construction agreement for the Highway 53 project.
- Added May 5 and May 19 as board meeting dates. The board will continue to meet every Tuesday during the month of May.