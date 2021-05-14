A multi-agency international full-scale exercise set for Aug. 26 will be the first-ever response exercise of this scale along the international border and may be one of the largest in Minnesota history.
The Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management is sponsoring the exercise that will provide participants with an opportunity to test response capabilities plans, policies, procedures and training. It will focus on decision-making, coordination, and integration of resources with other jurisdictions/organizations during a simulated train derailment and hazardous materials spill on the river.
The expected outcome of the exercise is to test and strengthen interagency response, communication, and coordination. The exercise is being designed and delivered by Paramount Planning, a public safety consulting firm out of Grand Rapids, Minn. with assistance from a local exercise design team of first responders.
Scenario
The base scenario for the exercise will center on a train derailment on the Ranier Rail Bridge between Fort Frances and Ranier, with a hazardous materials release on the river and nearby ground. Agencies will conduct large-scale response operations, evacuation and sheltering procedures, as well as medical and environmental protection activities.
Local media and actors will be involved to help simulate real-world response actions by the public. Dispatch will also test mass notification systems between countries and push out a live public alert to all local cell phones, radio and TV stations when the exercise starts begins.
Participants
More than 25 separate agencies are expected to participate in the exercise, with additional staff assistance from local, regional, and state partners. In total, 150 total participants are expected on Aug. 26.
The following agencies and organizations are identified as key players (alphabetized):
- American Red Cross
- Canadian National Railway
- Town of Fort Frances – Fire, EMS, Public Works
- City of Ranier
- Environment Canada
- International Falls city -- Police, Fire, EMS, Public Works
- Koochiching County Health and Human Services
- Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management
- Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
- Minnesota Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Communications Network
- Minnesota Department of Public Safety - Fire Marshal’s Office
- Minnesota Department of Public Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
- Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
- North Memorial Air Care
- Packaging Corporation of America
- Province of Ontario
- Rainy Lake Medical Center