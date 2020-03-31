Instead of enjoying what would be the last few weeks on college campuses, students from Borderland – and across the world – are settling into new, unplanned routines at home.
As COVID-19 wreaks havoc around the world, schools began closing to help stop the spread, giving students little-to-no warning that their physical presence on campus was being cut short.
Valandre Butler, a 2017 Falls High School graduate, said she had roommates who moved out quickly when her college campus closed down.
“They were gone in one day,” said the junior who is attending school at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities. “It was scary... Things were happening really fast.”
Coming back to Borderland, Butler had to reorganize her schedule to fit a distance learning model. In the midst of settling into a new routine, the amount of people using the internet at her parent's house made things challenging.
“I have younger siblings who are needing to use the internet also,” she said. “It made sense for me to do something else.”
She turned to reserving space at the newly-opened Ballan's iSpace, which owner Patti Ballan has offered at no cost to students needing a private work space with reliable internet.
“A lot of our community and surrounding area has poor internet service, so we wanted to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic and extend free use of our amenities, including high-speed, fiber-optic internet,” Ballan said. “The students are all very polite, well-mannered young adults who seem to appreciate our service and are committed to their education...We have plenty of room and are happy to help."
Ballan's was busy Monday as students were tucked into their respective spaces taking exams, listening to lectures, or completing other homework assignments.
Anna Earley said she plans to be at Ballan's daily since internet at her parent's house doesn't always work.
“I'll be here about every day,” said Anna, who is a junior at University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point.
While she is thankful to be able to still have lectures recorded online to help her along with her studies, she's missing the social part of college.
“I have a lot of friends who are seniors,” she said. “We don't know if we're going to see each other again...It's weird to think I won't be going back to (Stevens Point) until next fall – hopefully.”
In addition to missing out on in-person classroom experiences, student athletes had their spring seasons cut short.
Avery Sivonen, a 2019 FHS graduate and Concordia College freshman, said she won't compete in track and field this spring.
“I was in the weight room when we were told we had to move out,” she said. “The seniors completely broke down.”
Sivonen said she's thankful she has three years left to participate in the sport, but felt bad for her teammates.
“I didn't really know how to deal with (watching others' grief) at first... that was it, all of a sudden they were just done,” she said. “It was hard watching that.”
Administrative perspective
On the administrative side, Rainy River Community College Provost Roxanne Kelly said students and staff are adapting “fairly well” since many classes already had an online component.
“Instructors worked tirelessly to transition face-to-face classes to the online format so that students could access the information with ease,” she said. “We have had a couple hiccups, but so far so good.”
Kelly said one of the challenges students and staff are experiencing is the isolation with the stay at home directive.
“We are a small, tight-knit campus and it became clear how we really do enjoy seeing each other on a regular basis,” she said. “The technical challenges are minute compared to this, in my opinion.”
Even with the isolation, Kelly stressed that everyone at the college and across the Minnesota State system are working to keep students, faculty and staff healthy and safe while working to get the students successfully through the spring term.