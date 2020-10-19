Two Koochiching County superintendents were among 30 others in the area who signed a letter asking residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The letter, signed by Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover and Littlefork-Big Falls Superintendent Jamie Wendt, had a simple message: "We’re writing to you today to ask for your help."
"We are four weeks into the year and already schools in our seven-county region have had to adjust their learning models from either in-person to hybrid or hybrid to distance learning due to sharp increases in positive COVID-19 cases," the letter said. "This is disappointing for everyone involved."
Superintendents said they have been given requirements from the Minnesota Department of Health that their schools are following, and it is working.
"Across the state, there has been minimal transmission within schools," the letter continued. "However, officials at MDH have said the COVID-19 virus is, for the most part, spreading outside of school – transmission is happening in community settings and at family and social gatherings.
"We want our kids in school as much as possible. You, the great people in our communities, have said you also want our kids in school. We know of only one way that gives us the best chance at safely keeping our kids in school, sports, and activities."
Grover said the letter aims to show a unified approach from superintendents in the area to keep kids in school.
"We appreciate what the community is doing and felt as numbers are rising, we need to remind our communities that we need their help to keep the kids in school as much as possible by participating in the best practice recommendations," he said.
The letter concluded reminding community members of information they've likely already heard over the past seven months, which are guidelines from MDH:
- Avoid crowds
- Keep family and social gatherings outdoors
- Stay 6 feet from others
- Wear a mask
- Wash your hands
- Stay home when sick
"We need your help," the letter said. "Do it for our kids."