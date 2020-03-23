Life is an adventure. I hope you are all staying healthy and sane. The library has a lot of online resources available for your use. All physical library materials currently checked out have had their due date extended to May 2, 2020. We are in the process of eliminating all fines from current library card holders and no fines will accrue while we are closed.
If you do not have a library card, you can visit the Arrowhead Library System website and fill out an online application. They will mail you a library card and then you can obtain digital material, if you include an email address on the application form they will email you your card number to be able to access materials immediately. The address to go directly to the online application form is https://bit.ly/2Uefgv9.
Your library card will provide you access to digital materials through Hoopla as a patron of the International Falls Public Library. During this time of social solidarity (staying home to protect us all) we have raised the number of items you can borrow each month. To access Hoopla, download the app, open and follow the instructions for selecting your library, inserting your library card number and setting up an account. Once your account is set up, you shouldn’t have to put your account information in again. Please call 218-283-8051, email ifallslibrary@gmail.com or visit our website, internationalfallslibrary.us and chat with us via LiveChat for help and assistance. We are available Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
We can also supply you with tax forms. Please contact us by phone, email or LiveChat with which forms you need and we will work with you to arrange a pickup time.
Storytime will be held each Thursday morning at 10:30 via Facebook Live on our Facebook page and available for a week before we delete it and put up a new storytime.
We have created an additional page of online resources to help battle the ‘what do I do now’ feelings with links to online learning resources like Brainfuse, touring Mars through the rover Curiosity, doodling with Mo Willems (of Don’t Let the Pigeons Drive the Bus fame) and plenty more.
We can’t let you in the building but we want to help supply you with learning and entertainment materials. So if your kids need help with homework, message us and we’ll see what kind of help we can provide. Need puzzles, games, book kits or other distractions? Message us and we will talk through options. We are limited to what is physically in our building and available online but that is a lot of material. Let us see what we can do to help.
We want to do whatever we can to help the community get through this down period and emerge a stronger, more unified community. Check in with family, friends and neighbors to make sure they are coping, stay kind and let us provide you with a variety of online and physical materials to pass the time.