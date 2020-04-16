Nearly every aspect of "normal" life has been changed as a result of the stay at home order and practice of social distancing, aimed at helping to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
And with life come passing of loved ones, who would be both mourned and celebrated with funerals and other kinds of memorial services.
Leif Larsen, of Green-Larson Mortuary in International Falls, shared with The Journal how concern about the pandemic has changed what is for many, among the most important rights of passage, and how he and his staff have worked to overcome those challenges.
Q: Have local funerals been impacted, and how?
Larsen: The COVID-19 virus has impacted funerals in extremely unprecedented manner; with public gathering limited to 10 or less people, we are finding that the vast majority of local families are choosing to postpone funerals until the guidelines are lifted.
Q: Are you using technology to connect people "virtually" for services?
Larsen: We have the ability to record services and stream via our website; also, Facebook live was utilized just last week for a family and it included participation from family members who read scripture and gave eulogies electronically from another location and broadcasted on a screen at the church. These are all options and while they may not be ideal, they do allow for a family to feel a part of the funeral process and help bring closure at a difficult time
Q: Are folks delaying scheduling their services until it is deemed safe to be in close proximity of others?
Larsen: Families are very much delaying having memorial gatherings and funerals; this is a difficult decision as the absence of ceremony when we lose a loved one through death delays the grieving process by not experiencing the healing elements of a funeral.
Q: This must add additional stress and emotions to people who have lost loved ones. Are you providing some kind of additional support? If so, how?
Larsen: The COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions pertaining to funerals puts immense stress on everyone involved. From my funeral home staff to the clergy community, hospice, nursing home and hospital caregivers and of course the grieving families who are being asked to say goodbye to loved ones in a way that leaves such an empty feeling.
As far as additional support, this is where I would ask the community to get involved and reach out to these grieving families through numerous options such as writing a heartfelt note through a sympathy card, social media post, email, or text. Also, you might not be able to be present with your grieving friend in person, but you can always check in with a phone call, text, or note through social media letting them know you are thinking of them.
Q: Has this changed the way you and your staff are handling calls?
Larsen: Most definitely, while we always treat each decedent with the upmost care and precautions, we are following the CDC’s guidelines that encourage funeral homes to use full “head to toe” personal protective equipment.
Q: Anything else people should know about how the pandemic has affected funerals, which are for many such an important part of life?
Larsen: Death is a part of life; taking away any type of memorialization options inhibits the grieving process. Life is such an amazing gift and needs to be celebrated and communities need to be able to mourn in a healthy manner. Prior to the virus restrictions, the nationwide trends towards funerals and memorial services have been shifting to less traditional means and far less funerals and memorials services. If any lessons can be learned through this troubling experience is that funerals matter and contribute greatly to bringing hope and healing for the survivors and communities left behind. And remember that the process of grief will last longer than this virus.