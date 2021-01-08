Frontline workers ranging from nurses and doctors to grocery store and gas station workers will be honored Jan. 24-31 with Project Blue Light.
Businesses, governments and individuals are asked to illuminate the exterior of landmarks, houses, and businesses in blue across the Arrowhead Region as a show of support for frontline workers.
Homeowners can also show support by placing a blue light bulb in their porch light.
The project is the result of an idea that started with staff of the Arrowhead Region Public and Tribal Health Group to honor those frontline personnel who have been working relentlessly to keep their communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Frontline workers have answered the call to serve their community during these unprecedented times," said Willi Kostiuk, Koochiching County Emergency Management coordinator, in a statement. "Their service has allowed essential services to continue operating, minimized the disruption to daily lives and their work continues to play a critical role in protecting our communities’ health and safety."
Kostiuk said frontline workers can be found in a wide range of positions including doctors, nurses, home care, long-term care, assisted living and other medical professionals, law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, emergency dispatchers/Jailers, United States Customs and Border Protection Officers, U.S. Border Patrol agents.
He also said it includes workers in the "'invisible infrastructure,' as one of my peers in Emergency Management coined, that may not get the attention as others. Some of these are, grocery store employees, fast food workers, restaurant workers, food and supply distribution center workers, U.S. Postal Service employees and other carriers; School district administration and staff, sanitation, custodial, janitorial, and cleaning service workers; railroad workers, and other professions critical to the life, health and safety of our county residents."
Kostiuk said those workers have risked their own health and safety, as well as the health and safety of their loved ones, to carry out their critical duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"They deserve our recognition and appreciation," he said.
The project urges people to show their support by sharing a photo of their blue light tribute on social media with the hashtag #thankyouwithblue.
The Arrowhead Region Public and Tribal Health Group is made up of 11 counties and tribal public health agencies, and was formed in November in an effort to get consistent information about COVID-19 out to residents in the region. Public health staff from Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties, along with public health agencies from Bois Forte, Fond du Lac, Grand Portage and Mille Lacs bands of Ojibwe tribal governments, make up the collaboration.