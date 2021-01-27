A mass COVID-19 testing event conducted locally last week drew 228 people over three days, reported Kathy LaFrance, Koochiching County Health and Human Services director.
However, results of those tests won’t be available for a while, she told the Koochiching County Board Tuesday.
State, regional and local officials participating in the testing event felt it was successful, though LaFrance said it would have been nice to have more people come for the free test.
Vaccines
Meanwhile, LaFrance reported county health staff are generating a list of residents 65 and older to provide COVID-19 vaccines. Residents are asked to call (218) 283-7070 to get on a callback list.
LaFrance said when the county receives its next doses of vaccine, people on the list will be called for an appointment to get the vaccine in a clinic setting.
Now, she said the county has enough doses to provide the second vaccination to those who got the first one a month ago, but no more.
“Should we get a large amount of vaccine, the emergency management team has a plan on how to administer it and how to have a large event,” she said, adding until that amount comes to Koochiching County, the plan won’t be implemented.
Other efforts
Rainy Lake Medical Center announced this week it has been allocated a small amount of vaccine that can be utilized for the 1B group, which includes adults age 65 and older in the community.
“We are working out the logistics now and scheduling vaccination clinics this week,” said a Facebook post.
People are asked to call a COVID Vaccine Hotline: 598-5163, to leave their name, birth date, and phone number.
“We expect to receive a limited allocation of vaccine throughout the next few weeks and will reach out to schedule patients as doses become available,” said the post.
Essentia Health continues to work with state officials in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for members of the general public. Notification to groups will occur once there is appointment availability, reports Essentia Health in a news release last week.
“The most recent update from the Minnesota Department of Health is the flexibility to begin vaccinating anyone ages 65 and older if we have more vaccine than needed to complete Phase 1a,” said the release. “While we can’t wait to begin administering the vaccine broadly within the communities we serve, supplies currently are limited. We’ll continue to follow guidelines from our state departments of health, which determine vaccination priority. Please know that Essentia Health will contact you when it’s your turn.”
Essentia patients are encouraged to sign up for MyChart, which will be the primary method of notification. Once you receive your notice via MyChart, you’ll be able to easily schedule your vaccination.
To register, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the “MyChart” button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.” There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.
On Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced it will increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped to states by 16 percent over current levels for at least the next three weeks.
Minnesota is expected to receive nearly 11,000 additional doses each week under the new allocation. The announcement comes after requests from Gov. Tim Walz and other Midwestern governors for more vaccine to be distributed by the federal government.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control allocated less than 70,000 doses to Minnesota, an insufficient amount to vaccinate priority populations including healthcare workers, long-term care residents, and Minnesotans 65 years of age and older, said the governor.
Walz this week also announced a goal to have 90 percent of every dose arriving in the state administered within 72 hours, and 100 percent within one week. The state has started pilot vaccination clinics around Minnesota to test methods for getting more doses to people who need them. About 15,000 educators and childcare providers will get their vaccine at a pilot mass vaccination clinic this weekend in St. Paul.
Walz said with these doses the state is continuing work with health systems, smaller clinics, and community pharmacies to help expand the ways Minnesotans will get vaccinated.