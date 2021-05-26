Local demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has greatly declined since March and April.
Kathy LaFrance, Koochiching County Health and Human Services director, brought that message to the county board Tuesday, when she provided her regular report.
She told the board that no first-dose vaccination clinics have been scheduled by county staff for some time because of lack of demand.
A second dose clinic is scheduled for those who have already received their first dose from the county, she said.
LaFrance reported county staff is working with state officials to coordinate a stop of a vaccination bus traveling the state with a future Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry distribution to make convenient the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination.
More details will come as the specific date is decided, she said.
The state’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination units are a highly-targeted vaccine distribution strategy, intended to bring vaccines to people who would otherwise have a hard time getting vaccinated, the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website said.
Each bus is prepared to vaccinate around 100 people each day, depending on travel time. Everyone with an appointment will be able to get the vaccine. All COVID-19 vaccines are free. IDs, proof of citizenship, and insurance are not required. The buses are ADA accessible.
Meanwhile, she reported that Essentia Health is offering vaccinations for people ages 12-17.
“We hope those numbers are going to increase,” she said. “They were pretty low to start with.”
In addition, she said Moderna reported last week a 96-percent effective rate for ages 12-17, so it’s likely to be offered locally to teens sometime soon.
As of Tuesday, about half of Koochiching County’s population of 10,534 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with a couple hundred more residents completing the vaccination series.