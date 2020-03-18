Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund and International Falls Police Chief Rich Mastin Wednesday provided an update on the actions taken to assist in curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Hedlund also told The Journal: "I know we are all busy, it is my personal goal to ensure the public that although we are in uncertain times, we are doing everything we can to keep them safe. As the situation changes, so will our response. Together we are stronger. Preparedness….not panic."
County actions
-We continue to work closely with the Public Health Department to stay up to date on COVID-19.
-We are in daily contact with our regional Emergency Management partners and continue to implement best practices related to the response to COVID-19.
-We have closed the county buildings to the general public outside of court proceedings.
-We are no longer offering walk up services at the county Law Enforcement Center window. Fingerprint services for the public - needed for job applications/immigration/etc.- are suspended until further notice. Gun permits will only be accepted by mail or email. They can be mailed to the Sheriff’s Office at 715 4th Street or emailed to kris.jackson@co.koochiching.mn.us. We understand this may delay the issuance of gun permits slightly, but they will still be issued in a timely manner.
-We are trying to limit the in person contact our deputies have with the general public. Our deputies will handle most non-emergency calls by phone. This will not impact or change our response to emergency calls, this simply limits unnecessary in person contact at this time. It is being done in an effort to make sure our deputies are healthy and available to respond to emergency calls. Our goal is to protect the public and keep them safe and we will work tirelessly towards that end.
-As far as PPE, person protective equipment, being worn on calls, it is simply a surgical mask, rubber gloves, and goggles if absolutely necessary. We have a limited supply of these items so they are being conserved for calls that fit the criteria. We are working on obtaining more PPE, but as you can imagine, it is tough to come by and is being sent to high priority areas first.
-We have instituted social distancing and general Minnesota Department of Health hygiene guidelines in our offices to the extent possible. It is our goal to lead by example in this area and get the general public to embrace and except the concept. To that end, we have canceled trainings and any unnecessary travel for our office. We are using conference calls and virtual meetings in place of in person meetings.
-The Journal has already reported the steps Jail Administrator Pete Kalar has taken in the jail, but essentially we have locked down the jail from any outside visitors.
International Falls Police Chief Rich Mastin
IFPD actions
- The PPE, personal protective equipment, consists simply of a nose/mouth mask, latex gloves and eye protection - clear safety glasses. These items will only be worn if officers have reason to believe they are at risk of contamination. I believe the ambulance staff may be wearing more extensive equipment.
-We will maintain operational readiness 24/7. We will limit our exposure and face to face contacts when possible by taking non-emergent police reports over the phone or potentially electronically via email. Should an officer's presence be required, they will be there as always. We may be a bit slower to enter a residence and may want to have our interactions outside to avoid confined spaces. It is our mission to keep our officers healthy and ready to respond while maintaining the level of security our citizens are accustom to.
-Officers have been directed to stay home if they feel ill. Any officer who falls ill due to this illness will be treated just like any other citizen and will have to follow the medically recommended procedures.
-Our shifts will be filled, our officers will be available to serve the community. We could see changes in our shifts and depending on the severity of this pandemic in our community, there could be a collaboration between the Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. We're all in this together and we will use our resources to ensure operational readiness.