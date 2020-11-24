Gov. Tim Walz says he's ready to call a special session of the Legislature to take action to provide relief to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to state legislative leaders Monday, Walz said he is eager to partner with legislators on both sides of the aisle to get it done, and will call a special session as soon as the Legislature agrees on a package to provide this much-needed relief.
Walz unveiled his proposal today.
Rep. Rob Ecklund said he and others have been working on some proposals, and part of his assignment has been to consider how to reimburse employers who have never laid off staff and never paid into the unemployment insurance program, such as municipal liquor stores and nonprofit organizations.
"We're looking at a lot of unemployment insurance stuff, and helping a lot of small businesses, that have like 15 employees and less, like gyms, restaurants, bars; the hospitality industry is getting hit so hard on this," he said.
However, Ecklund said he state's "November" budget forecast will be released in the next weeks, and he said the amount of anticipated revenue could play a big role in relief package proposals. Also, he said the Republican majority in the Senate could play into the mix.
"The governor is pretty excited about this, but we do have the Republican Senate to deal with," Ecklund cautioned. "The House and governor can propose whatever they want, but we have to have partners on the other side, and I hope talks among leadership are going on."
Sen. Tom Bakk, who last week announced he has left the DFL to establish with another senator, said he would meet with Majority Leader. Sen. Paul Gazelka later today.
"I can work closer with them now, than I could as a Democrat" Bakk said this morning. "I think that's good for the district."
The challenge with any relief package is how to pay for it, he said, suggesting unspent Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money returned to the state by counties and cities for COVID-19 related expenses could be used.
The money has to be encumbered by Nov. 30 by the state or it goes back to the federal government, he said, adding it would keep the state from taking from its general fund and - digging a financial hole deeper to be resolved at the upcoming regular 2021 session in January.
Bakk said it's likely the state will borrow from the for the relief package, and he will suggest to Gazelka that the budget reserve fund be paid back with money returned by the cities and counties, so the state won't be in a deficit after Jan. 1. The Legislature must encumber the money before Dec. 31, before which the special session will be convened.
The current law requires Walz to call the Legislature into session every 30 days, so that would fall on Dec. 12, when Bakk expects the session to convene.
"He wants to and I would encourage him to do it sooner," he said. "Many of the problems small businesses are experienced are caused by the governor and the state of Minnesota, and we have some obligation to try to help to them and their employees to the extent we can."
Unemployment payments may be running out for many of those employees, some of who have been out of work since spring.
Bakk said the package is unfinished business from this biennium and it wouldn't be fair to bog down a new Legislature, with new members, to vote on on something they hadn't been a part of the processes developing.
Bakk said he's supported Walz's retention of his executive powers, which Senate Republicans have attempted to revoke. "I think the Senate Republicans are wrong," he said. "The governor needs every tool in the tool box."
The Constitution only allows the Legislature to spend money, but does not allow the governor, a good check and balance, Bakk said.
"I think it's a good thing to find ways to involve the Legislature in the pandemic response," he said. "The closer to the session the Legislature will be involved, whether he wants them to or not."
Approving a relief package would be a good way to close out the biennium and start the new one, he said.
Meanwhile, Ecklund too, said he's looking forward to the session, adding that it is now handled remotely with some lawmakers at the Capitol and others voting from home.
And while he said he'd rather meeting in person, he said meeting remotely works and helps keep people safe.
Ecklund urged people to take the pandemic and the illness seriously, adding he was appalled at the number of people coming and going without wearing masks from an International Falls gas station.
He said he's taken a bipartisan pledge to stay safe, and he is.
"If we don't get our hands around this we will be in trouble soon," he said.