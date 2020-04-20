More and more community members are putting their talents to good use to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.
Bob French and Nate Moseman have teamed together to make comfort straps and face shields for workers on the front lines.
“I can't sew, but I can do this,” French told The Journal last week of the effort.
The men started making comfort straps, as French calls them, which are straps designed to take pressure off the ears of people wearing masks. When French posted them on Facebook, he said the need quickly multiplied from requests of 500 straps to a need of more than 1,500. And, he expects that number to rise.
“Nate was starting 3D printing... I can cut a sheet of 40 straps in about 15 minutes,” French said, noting he uses a laser to cut. “So far, we've cut 147 sheets.”
When Moseman delivered some of the comfort straps to a local clinic, he learned of a need for face shields.
The men got to work again.
Moseman prints the bands and French cuts the shields.
“It takes Nate about 45 minutes to print one head band and I can cut a shield in about 33 seconds... I work a little faster than he does,” French said with a laugh.
French said after coordinating with Rainy Lake Medical Center CEO Robb Pastor about the face shields, 50 were delivered to the facility. The need only grew from there.
“We got other requests from people in the area and some from Baudette,” French said. “I guess, you can't get these things anywhere... We're even shipping some overseas.”
As the need for both products grew, so did costs. French put out a request asking for donations on social media, expecting they could potentially get “a couple hundred bucks.”
“We've gotten around $4,000,” French said. “It was kind of a shock.”
French said if funds keep coming in, they'll keep producing the products.
“There's such a demand for these items,” he said. “We're getting our local people taken care of first, then we'll do what we can for others... As long as we get donations, we'll keep making them.”
For people outside of Koochiching County wanting comfort straps, order on French's Etsy page by visiting www.etsy.com and searching: MBOutdoors.
Donations can be made to French's PayPal, walleyebob977@gmail.com or on Facebook by searching: Comfort straps for mask material fundraiser.