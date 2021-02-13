A call from a scammer last week put two local men into motion.
They contacted The Journal in an effort to let others in the area know of the scammer's strategy.
The story began during their regular coffee stop at Super One: Alan Burchell got a call saying he may have won one of the more well known national sweepstakes. He knew it was a scam.
"Kinda hard to hear there, but I valiantly pursued," Burchell told The Journal. "Sure enough there was one winner picked for Minnesota and I was it."
The prize involved lots of money and a new Mercedes, with all taxes already paid, he said the caller claimed.
Friend Eugene R. Emahiser Sr. was there for the call. "These guys were really good at this con," Emahiser said.
The caller told Burchell to go to a specific "dollar" store and purchase gift cards equaling $950, upon which the money would be transferred.
Local law enforcement told Burchell it was a scam.
International Falls Police Capt. Mike Kostiuk told The Journal police receive reports of this type of scam circulating in the community from time to time.
"We would advise everyone to remember: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Kostiuk said. "We would also remind everyone to refrain from providing any personal information of any kind - name, social security number, bank account info, etc. Again if anyone has questions or concerns please contact law enforcement for assistance."
Meanwhile, with a desire to gather more information that could perhaps aid police in finding a suspect, Burchell and Emahiser followed the caller's leads from the store and then to a local bank, but were unable to pursue them further without spending their own money.
"Together we tried to snare the S.O.B. and involve an arrest," Emahiser said. "These jokers just happen to catch us together, and boy, we tried. The public would be well-served to know about his ongoing scam."
Burchell said he later tried to call the scammer but found he was not there. "So, beware," he urged.