International Falls and Indus school officials will each meet in special board sessions to determine what Thursday's announcement by Gov. Tim Walz for the fall opening of schools means for their districts.
Littlefork-Big Falls Schools are able to have all students in Pre-K through 12th grade in the building every day in both the in-person and hybrid plans, Superintendent Jamie Wendt wrote Thursday on the district's Facebook.
Falls School Superintendent Kevin Grover encouraged families to take part in an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CJNGXWR to help district officials determine the best course.
The state plan, is, "in essence local control based on data and guidance from various state agencies,"Grover said on the district's Facebook page. "Our goal is to get as many students in our building as safely as possible based on the guidance and current data. With that said, we need information from all families that are enrolled with ISD 361. Please take the following survey and help spread the word to other families in our district. The more accurate the information, the better we can prepare to meet our families needs."
Wendt also encouraged families to take a district survey at https://forms.gle/G2Fvc8oHgp198XPEA .
"We would love to hear from our students, families, and community members regarding school reopening," she wrote on the school's Facebook page. "Please fill this out as soon as possible so we can do our best to accommodate the concerns of our students and families as we work to finalize our plans."
L-BF School officials have already made some determinations about the plan ahead.
"We are fortunate enough to have the space in our building to accommodate all of the students that are currently enrolled with adequate social distancing capability," Wendt continued. "We have made scheduling changes to accommodate social distancing and reducing the number of students transitioning at the same time to reduce congestion in shared spaces."
Indus-Northome School District Superintendent Jeremy Tammi said on Facebook the district's planning team set is set to meet on Monday "and we will have information out to our families by the middle of next week what the upcoming governor’s announcement will mean for the students, staff and families of our school district."