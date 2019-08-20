A project to construct four, new passing lanes began Tuesday on Highway 53 between Cook and Ericsburg.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that Highway 53 will be reduced to one lane during the day controlled by flaggers. Two way traffic will be restored during non-working hours. Motorists should expect delays.
All roadways adjacent to Highway 53 will be accessible. Eleven-foot width restrictions will be in place.
The project is scheduled for completion in mid-October.
Visit the project website for additional information at mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy53-1-st.-louis-koochiching