A man died late Thursday when his ATV went through the ice on Lake Despair, about 20 miles northwest of International Falls.
The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police report it was notified at 11 p.m. that the ATV went through the ice and that the operator was located by members of the public.
The coroner has ordered a post-mortem examination.
With the temperature rapidly increasing, ice conditions are quickly deteriorating. Members of the public are urged to use caution if they decide to use frozen waterways. The OPP is recommending that members of the public strongly consider if the activity is absolutely necessary.
