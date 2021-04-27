International Falls police, and fire and ambulance chiefs reported to the Falls City Council the following activities in March.
Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, who also serves as the ambulance service chief, reported March department activities:
Fire Department
7 Callouts
- 5 City Responses, with two residential structural fires, two commercial fires, one haz-mat call, one CO alarm.
- 2 Rural Fire Responses, with one residential structure fire, one grass fire, one snowmobile accident, one vehicle fire, one CO/propane call, one CO alarm.
Ambulance Service
- 58 - 911 calls, compared to 70 in March 2020
- 35 - transfers, compared to 40 in March 2020
Police Department
Police Chief Rich Mastin reported March activities
- 500 calls for service, with 90 of those requiring new case reports
- 197 traffic stops
- 67 citations
- 17 arrests