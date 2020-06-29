The number of positive cases in Koochiching County hit 10 Friday and 12 on Sunday, when the state confirmed one death of someone 80-89 years old.
Positive cases are individual people who live in Minnesota that tested positive for COVID-19.
The county of residence in positive cases is confirmed during the case interview. Deaths are for those who have died from COVID-19.
MDH does not release specific locations for any patients being tested in order to protect patient privacy.
For more information about the cases in Minnesota see the Minnesota Department of Health's COVID-19 website at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html