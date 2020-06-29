As of Tuesday afternoon, Koochiching County has marked 13 positive cases of COVID-19, confirmed the Minnesota Department of Health.
The number of positive cases changed quickly last week: 10 reported Friday, 12 on Sunday when the state also confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death, which was someone 80-89 years old. Then on Tuesday, the number reached 13.
Positive cases are individual people who live in Minnesota that tested positive for COVID-19. The county of residence in positive cases is confirmed during the case interview. Deaths are for those who have died from COVID-19.
Kathy LaFrance, Koochiching County Public Health director, said local numbers have increased quickly in the last week.
This increase in numbers is not unexpected,” she told The Journal Tuesday. “It’s been in the community for quite some time, as we all know. With the increase in testing, we will see more positive cases because of the community spread.”
She reminded people that they can help curb the spread of the virus by continuing to social distance, wear masks, and wash their hands.
“This is really important to protect each other,” she said of the three-pronged approach of protection.
MDH does not release specific locations for any patients being tested in order to protect patient privacy.
For more information about the cases in Minnesota see the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html