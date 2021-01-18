If local folks want to keep the community's businesses open and kids playing sports and attending classes in school, they should bring their family to this week's free mass COVID-19 testing this week.
That's the message from state and local leaders who have come together to offer free saliva tests from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at Bob Walls Memorial Union Hall, 509 Third St., International Falls.
People who plan to take the test should, but are not required, to register at Vault Health. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale run by Vault Health and Infinity Biologix (IBX). Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.
Dan Huff, Minnesota Department of Health assistant commissioner for health protection, told The Journal taking the test allows people in the community to stop the spread of COVID-19, especially by those who have it, but don't know it.
"We've been fortunate in areas up in northern Minnesota to have few cases," he said. "To keep it that way means we all need to go get tested."
He said about half the transmission between people occurs by someone who has no symptoms.
"They have no idea they have disease, yet are spreading it," he said. "And the spread keeps multiplying. (By knowing whether they have the virus) they can stop before it begins to take hold. This protects the entire community. This gives people the power of information. To know, if I am infected, I can make sure not to be visiting relatives and family friends, especially if they are elderly or have other severe diseases."
The saliva test is less intrusive than a nasal swab, and Huff joked that some among us may even enjoy taking the saliva test.
"Our schools are coming back, sports and extracurriculars, and we encourage families to bring their kids," he said. "(The test is ) easy, and most kids love to spit, so this gives them the opportunity to do that.
"This is a good way to make sure we are starting the year off on the right foot. The more we keep the virus in check, the move successful we will be in playing sports, keeping schools in session and businesses open."
Taking the test is voluntary, and preregistration can help speed the process on site, he said.
There is no cost, but people will be asked to provide insurance information to allow the state to attempt to recoup some of the testing costs.
"Minnesota residents pay nothing for this," he said. "And it doesn't matter about immigration, your criminal record, we don't care. The only thing you need is phone number or email so can contact you with your results."
Meanwhile, he encourages people to hydrate early, before the test, as nothing should be eaten, chewed, swallowed or smoked 30 minutes prior to the test.
The International Falls site is a coordinated effort between the State of Minnesota, the Minnesota National Guard, Koochiching County Public Health and Human Services, City of International Falls, Bob Walls Memorial Union Hall, ISD 361 – International Falls School District, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Management Division, American Red Cross – North Central Division, and Vault Health.
Local leaders
Local leaders also encourage people to take the free COVID-19 saliva test.
“I surely encourage all community members to access this free test,” said Superintendent Kevin Grover, ISD 361 – International Falls School District. “The ability for the school district to keep students in person learning is to slow the spread of the virus which happens when positive case individuals are quarantining and not spreading the virus. The students need all of us to participate.”
“It has always been so important for our residents to have an opportunity to be tested for COVID-19,” said International Falls Mayor Harley Droba. “This is an opportunity to have a mass test to see a point in time of where we are in the battle against the virus. I encourage as many people in our community that can be tested, to think of their neighbors and friends and take part in this mass testing at Bob Wall’s Union Hall.”
"It is important to get tested for COVID-19 because it simply saves lives, said Emergency Management Coordinator Willi Kostiuk, Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office. “Our county has experienced the effects of what COVID-19 can do to a community. The pandemic has changed how we work, learn, and interact as social distancing guidelines have led to a more virtual existence, both personally and professionally. It has taken an economic toll on our entire county that may take some time to recover. It has taken special people from our lives and affected families forever.
"Testing for COVID-19, including those who have no symptoms, who show symptoms of infection such as trouble breathing, fever or loss of sense of smell and taste and, and who may have been exposed to the virus will help prevent the spread of the virus within our county. A positive test early in the illness enables individuals to isolate themselves thereby reducing the chances that they will infect others and allows the individual to be treated for the infection sooner. Since it is proven that a large part of COVID-19 infections is transmitted by people who are not showing symptoms, identifying infected individuals while they are pre symptomatic, as well as those who asymptomatic, will help in stopping the pandemic in our county. The testing process is non-invasive and can be done in a very short amount of time so please Koochiching County, get tested and get vaccinated when it is offered to you.”
For those unable to attend this week's testing event, Order an at-home test at no cost at Vault: No-Cost COVID Testing For All Minnesotans .
Huff said the state's COVID-19 testing strategy has been data-driven since day one with the goal of offering low-barrier testing for every Minnesotan who needs it.
"The sooner we identify positive cases, the sooner infected individuals can take steps to isolate and stop the spread of the virus,” Huff said. “Our community testing strategy continues to expand access all across Minnesota and has already allowed the state to conduct more than half a million COVID-19 tests at community testing sites alone. This disease is spread by people who don’t even know they have it. We want people to get tested, even if they're asymptomatic. If you have been working outside the home, are a case contact, or a young adult or teenager, you should get tested. By providing more options, we make it more likely that people will get tested and help us stop the spread of the virus.”