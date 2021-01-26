There continues to be a very limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. Despite promises from the federal government, Minnesota has not yet received an increase in vaccine dose supply. We encourage Minnesotans to remain patient as more vaccine arrives in the weeks and months ahead.
Vaccine is available by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Please do not visit a health care provider or vaccination pilot site unless you have a scheduled appointment.
Eligibility
People in the following groups are currently eligible to make appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine:
- Minnesotans aged 65 and over
- Pre-k through grade 12 educators
- Child care workers
If you are an educator or child care worker, please do not attempt to make an appointment unless you are notified by your employer that you’ve been selected to receive a vaccine. Child care programs and schools will work directly with employees to get an appointment through the state-sponsored appointment scheduling portal. Due to the limited supply of vaccine, schools will prioritize employees based on face-to-face interaction with children, and child care providers will use a random selection process.
While Minnesota is expanding those eligible for a vaccine, we continue to serve healthcare workers and certain congregate care residents and staff in Phase 1a. These people can still plan on receiving the vaccine through their workplace, care facility, or local public health.
View Questions and Answers: COVID-19 Vaccines for School and Child Care Staff and Vaccine Clinic Pilot Program Frequently Asked Questions.
Vaccine Pilot Program
NEW: We are now using a random selection process for appointments at our pilot community vaccination sites.
- If you were on the waitlist last week, you will be automatically pre-registered for the random selection this week and do not need to pre-register again.
- Minnesotans aged 65 and over can now pre-register for a chance to schedule an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine through Minnesota’s COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program. Pre-registration is not first come, first served. Signing up for the pre-registration list means you will have a chance to be randomly selected, so you do not have to register right away. Anyone who is on the pre-registration list at the time of random selection will have the opportunity to be chosen to make an appointment for a vaccine.
- If you prefer to get your vaccine at your regular health care provider, you do not need to contact them at this time. They will soon be reaching out to all eligible Minnesotans to schedule appointments for vaccination.
- Please be patient and remember that until the federal government provides more vaccine, there will not be enough doses for all who want one. More opportunities for vaccination will be coming as we get more vaccine.
How to pre-register for an opportunity to make an appointment
- Pre-registration is not first come, first served. You can complete your pre-registration online or by phone at any time during the below available hours to have an opportunity to be randomly selected to make an appointment.
- Online: The online portal will be available for pre-registration for 24 hours, starting on Tuesday, January 26 at 5:00 a.m. During these hours, a link to access the online portal will be live and available on this page. Due to high demand for vaccine appointments, we encourage Minnesotans to use the online portal.
- By phone: Call toll free at 833-431-2053. The call center will be open on Tuesday, January 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for pre-registration. Due to high demand for vaccine appointments, we encourage Minnesotans to use the online portal. If the call center line is busy, try calling again later.
How you will be notified if you are randomly selected to make an appointment for a vaccine
- You will be notified on Wednesday, January 27 by text, email, or phone with instructions on how to finalize your appointment. If you are selected to make an appointment, you will be able to get your vaccine at one of nine pilot sites, located in the following communities: Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, and Thief River Falls. (NOTE: The pilot clinic operating in Andover last week has relocated to Blaine.)
- If you are using a landline, please be sure to answer your phone. We will be calling from the same number (833-431-2053). Reservationists will make only two attempts to contact you, within about two hours, and you can call back if you miss the first call.
- If you are selected and cannot use your appointment, another Minnesotan on the pre-registration list will be randomly selected for that appointment.
What to expect at the appointment
- Do not arrive for your appointment any earlier than 15 minutes. This is to ensure social distancing.
- You will not be asked for insurance information. The COVID-19 vaccine is being provided at no cost.
- Educators and child care workers will need to show the same license or employee ID they provided when making their appointment. A paystub is also acceptable.
- Plan to sit for 15 minutes of observation after you receive your vaccine. If you have allergies, you will need to sit for 30 minutes.
See What to Expect After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine (PDF) for more information.