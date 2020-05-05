A medical student at Rainy Lake Medical Center last week praised the hospital for its preparedness for COVID-19.
For three weeks, Nate Selstad has been at RLMC as an emergency nurse practitioner, and said he was impressed with the facility’s response to the novel coronavirus.
“This area of the state is better set than most,” he said. “I’ve been in places with limited resources...They have more resources here than so many other places.”
As a student from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., Selstad works at a hospital in the Twin Cities and is in contact with a cohort of people from all over the country, who are constantly discussing the global pandemic. He said RLMC’s available personal protective equipment, or PPE, and system in place to respond to COVID-19 makes the organization well prepared to deal with the virus.
“I haven’t heard of any place that has done it as well as Rainy Lake Medical Center is doing it,” Selstad said of its preparedness. “(The community) is in a situation that if COVID-19 does start picking up, this organization is set to handle it... The community should feel safe that the people responsible for their well being are prepared.”
In addition, Selstad said the hospital is prepared to serve people with respiratory illnesses, but also beyond.
“Being prepared to handle what happens with COVID-19 also comes along with the ability to provide care to everyone else,” he said. “People should not delay their health care. If you’re ill, you should get checked out. This hospital is prepared to care for all people and protect them from the possibility of contracting COVID-19.”
A statement from Rainy Lake Medical Center reiterated Selstad’s message.
“RLMC encourages patients to not delay medical care. Providers are still seeing patients daily at the RLMC Clinic-International Falls location,” the statement said. “We have worked hard on a system to segregate healthy and ill patients so there is no crossing of paths. When calling for an appointment, our reception team will screen and decide how to proceed with an appointment and give the patients instructions. In person visits are allowed and the newly-added telehealth appointments are a valuable addition for seeing a provider. They are confidential and very easy to navigate. It is vital to continue your health care during these times.”
As Selstad continues his medical education, he is hopeful to work in a facility similar to RLMC.
“Rainy Lake Medical Center could be a chapter in a book on preparedness for COVID-19,” he said. “The community should feel pride in this hospital.”