Store hours and the age of shoppers have been adjusted at Menards stores in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
A notice on store doors and its website said Menards is open Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition, the posted notice said children under the age of 16 are no longer allowed in the store, nor are pets. Service dogs are allowed.
Those who look like they're under the age of 16 will be asked to show identification.
"Thank you for keeping us all safe!" the notice said.