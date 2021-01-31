A bill aimed at adding another level of safety, a Minnesota House bill would permit Minnesota to enforce protection orders issued in Canada while the person under protection is in the state.
The House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee approved House File 113 in a vote of 17-0 Thursday and sent it to the House Floor. The companion, SF192, sponsored by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, awaits action by the Senate Civil Law and Data Practices Policy Committee.
“We believe this legislation will help ensure survivor safety and offender accountability on either side of the border,” said Katie Kramer, policy director of Violence Free Minnesota.
Koochiching County Sheriff Perryn Hedlund said the move makes sense. Minnesota already recognized orders for protection, OFP, from other states, and also those under federal and tribal jurisdiction.
Should the bill become law, he said it wouldn't likely have a big influence on county law enforcement operations.
The bill would probably have the most impact in communities between the border and and the Twin Cities.
Hedlund said the system must include an ease of access to the order to Minnesota law officers, and shouldn't be a burden to the person who has been granted the order.