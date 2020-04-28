The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce last week released best practices for employers and employees to return to work safely in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Minnesota businesses are eager to get back to work. We are ready to work with the Walz Administration and the Legislature to get our state back to full productivity and full employment as soon as reasonably possible,” Chamber President Doug Loon said. “Business operations can and should return to a sustainable level without jeopardizing employees’ or customer safety. These guidelines were developed with that in mind and are applicable to most workplaces.”
The chamber’s goal throughout this health crisis has been to strike a balance between safeguarding health and protecting the economy, Loon said. These guidelines underscore that commitment. The recommendations are gleaned from the detailed strategies of Minnesota companies still operating as deemed essential under Governor Tim Walz’s executive order.
“These best practices represent timely input from the state’s business community about how to protect Minnesota’s hard-won public health gains while allowing our vibrant business community to return to work,” Loon said.
The guidelines address:
- Employee and customer communications and education
- Personal protection and facilities cleaning
- Social distancing
- Customer engagement
- Vendor engagement
- Travel policies
- Tracking and treating sick employees
The full list of suggestions can be found at www.mnchamber.com. The online resources list industry-specific best practices with real-time success stories from companies that are getting it right for the workers and customers.