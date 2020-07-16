Today
Koochiching County now has 29 positive cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with two deaths.
Minnesota
- 44,347 total positive cases, cumulative
- 611 newly reported cases
- 8 newly reported deaths
- 805,212 approximate number of completed tests
- 1,518 deaths
- 38,290 patients no longer needing isolation.
MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.
MDH's Situation Update for COVID-19 webpage is updated at 11 a.m. daily, with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.