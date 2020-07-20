Today
Koochiching County is now 37 positive cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with two deaths.
Minnesota
- 47,107 total positive cases, cumulative
- 922 newly reported cases
- 4 newly reported deaths
- 867,410 approximate number of completed tests
- 1,545 deaths
- 40,742 patients no longer needing isolation
Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.
MDH's Situation Update for COVID-19 webpage is updated at 11 a.m. daily, with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Northwestern Health Unit regional COVID-19 results
The region includes Atikokan, Drdyden, Emo, Fort Frances, Kenor, Rainy River, Red Lake, Sioux Lookout
Region totals: 42 positives; 11,269 negative; 11,311 total tests; 42 resolved
- Fort Frances: 3 positive; 3,607 negative; 3,610 total tests; 3 resolved
- Emo: 1 positive; 138 negative; 139 total tests; 1 resolved
- Rainy River: 1 positive; 304 negative; 305 total tests; 1 resolved
The area of the Northwestern Health Unit stretches across 171,288 square kilometers - or 106,433 miles - or approximately one-fifth of the Province of Ontario.