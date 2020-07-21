The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday lists Koochiching County now at 46 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.
Tuesday's numbers are an increase of nine positive cases since Monday and one additional death.
Statewide numbers for Tuesday include:
- 47,457 total positive cases, cumulative
- 352 newly reported cases
- 3 newly reported deaths
- 876,859 approximate number of completed tests
- 1,548 deaths
- 41,511 patients no longer needing isolation
The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.
The number of patients no longer needing isolation statewide is reported on the website, prompting questions on The Journal's Facebook page about why active cases by county are not included in daily updates.
Koochiching County Public Health Director Kathy LaFrance said the state will soon provide information about the number of local people who are no longer required to isolate.
"We are not sure when that will happen but I have noticed for some of the counties, the county is providing that number," she said. "All the numbers that are released now as far as cases and deaths in Koochiching County are cumulative numbers so they are all the numbers of positives and deaths since they began keeping track of the numbers.
"That is very different than the active numbers which are the people who are currently required to isolate. The current number of people who are required to isolate, as opposed to those who are considered recovered, is a better representation of what is going on right now as opposed to over the last four to five months."
LaFrance said the information shouldn’t be used to downplay the seriousness of this virus.
"There is a lot of research going on right now about the impact of travel and the opening of businesses," she said. "I think it’s clear to everyone that with people moving around and businesses opening that the transmission of the virus has been facilitated.
"And of course, the wearing of masks and social distancing also plays into the spread of the virus. While it is true that the increase in testing has increased the positive case count, it also just presents a clearer picture of the spread of the virus. It’s been here all long and we are just now seeing a more accurate count of the persons affected."
MDH's Situation Update for COVID-19 website is updated at 11 a.m. daily, with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.