The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday lists Koochiching County now at 48 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.

Tuesday's numbers are an increase of 11 positive cases since Monday and one additional death. 

The state's COVID-19 map shows 46 positives in Koochiching, while the listing reports 48.

Statewide numbers for Tuesday include:

  • 47,961 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 507 newly reported cases
  • 4 newly reported deaths
  • 888,551 approximate number of completed tests
  • 1,552 deaths
  • 42,234 patients no longer needing isolation

The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

