The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday lists Koochiching County now at 48 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.
Tuesday's numbers are an increase of 11 positive cases since Monday and one additional death.
The state's COVID-19 map shows 46 positives in Koochiching, while the listing reports 48.
Statewide numbers for Tuesday include:
- 47,961 total positive cases, cumulative
- 507 newly reported cases
- 4 newly reported deaths
- 888,551 approximate number of completed tests
- 1,552 deaths
- 42,234 patients no longer needing isolation
The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.